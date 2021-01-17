(KPTV) – While high school athletes in the Pacific Northwest still wait to play, some have already moved on.
In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 met a star guard from South Salem High School who is already hooping it up at the Division I level.
From Oregon’s capital city to the Music City, Hilary James never would have possibly in this universe ever imagined moving away from senior year.
“Virtual learning was actually a benefit for me,” she said.
Hilary graduated early to get a bonus season of college basketball in Nashville at Lipscomb University of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
“Initially, it was just to redshirt, be a practice player and I was excited. I wasn’t totally sure on the idea but as time went on, I was like, ‘I’m ready.’ I’ve been doing the same thing for months,” she explained.
It was an agonizing seemingly endless wait and wade through the unknown, not seeing the light towards a potential OSAA season.
“Basically, as things kept getting pushed back and not expecting really to have a season, so I kind of already had in my mind that I wanted to graduate early if the season didn’t happen.”
So, the 18-year-old star Saxon guard up and rooted to Tennessee.
Hilary won’t miss a moment while missing home for the first time in her life, but she is making new memories suiting up and checking in for the Bison after arriving on campus after Christmas.
“This team really is like a family. They have really taken me under their wings, and they are great. Obviously, I miss home, and I am really far so I am still getting used to everything, but things are getting smoother.”
While her South Salem buddies continue to cross their fingers for a season, Hilary is part of the Lipscomb future and the now.
“People have been texting me and watching me when I got to go in and so that means a lot to have that support back home.”
Hilary’s last high school game saw the Saxons make the final four in the Oregon big school 6A state tournament before COVID shut it all down.
“Honestly, everything happens for a reason and I am super blessed by this… I don’t like to look back on those types of things, I just want to keep moving forward and just be thankful for the opportunities I do have.”
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
