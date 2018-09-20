SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The homeless crisis in Oregon is a topic on many minds across the state. The big questions are how do you solve the growing issue that impacts just about every city.
In Salem, several high school students have been working to make a difference in their community.
Claire Adams is a senior at South Salem High School. Like most students she’s busy with things like school clubs, dance practice and studies. Her packed schedule is not slowing her down when it comes to find a solution to the growing homeless population in the Cherry City.
She’s started a campaign to fundraise $200,000 dollars to $250,000 dollars to get a mobile hygiene/shower unit.
“I think that it is so important to actually help and make a difference,” Adams said.
She added for most people shower is not something you think about as a way to succeed. Adams said it’s a simple solution that may help get some back on the feet.
“It is not just about being able to shower, it’s about this confidence and the confidence once you are clean,” Adams said. “You feel confident you can go into a job interview maybe and get a job and the list goes on and on, it can really be beneficial.”
Adams is a young board member with the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley. The organization has put up $50,000 dollars towards her goal. Adams is the second student in the Salem-Keizer School District to take on such a project to help the homeless population.
“What is encouraging about this aside from Claire’s involvement because she is an amazing young woman is that we are able to get community to rally behind it in a way that I think builds momentum,” Elizabeth Schrader with the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley said.
Adams is hopeful that by spring time they will have reached their goal and the hours of hard work raising the money will have turned into something tangible.
“I think that it could be really beneficial you know we are the future and we can do a lot.” Adams said.
For more information about the project or to donate visit www.unitedwaymwv.org/.
