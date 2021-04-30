WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 205 are closed Friday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near West Linn.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews, along with Oregon State Police and the West Linn Police Department, have responded to the crash on I-205 near the Borland exit. Life Flight also responded to the scene.
According to TVF&R, a box truck collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the freeway. The driver of the box truck had to be extricated.
Life Flight transported one person to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Firefighters, @ORStatePolice and @WLPDNews are responding to a multiple vehicle crash on I-205 westbound near the Borland exit.Crews are working to access patient status and extrication needs. Lifeflight and additional ambulances have been requested.#PDXalert#PDXTraffic— TVF&R (@TVFR) April 30, 2021
Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.
