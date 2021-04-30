I-205 Multi-Vehicle Crash Scene

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 205 were closed Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash near West Linn.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews, along with Oregon State Police and the West Linn Police Department, have responded to the crash on I-205 near the Borland exit. Life Flight also responded to the scene.

According to TVF&R, a box truck collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the freeway. The driver of the box truck had to be extricated.

Life Flight transported one person to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Both lanes of southbound I-205 were closed immediately after the crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said one lane reopened just after 8:30 a.m. The other lane was reopened at around 10:40 a.m.

TVF&R said ODOT crews helped clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.

oz81dog
oz81dog

ok, i had to use google to find that location. first off, i-205 is north south so it’s i-205 southbound (yes, it goes east west down there, but that’s the way it’s labeled) secondly, i’ve lived here for 30 years and had never heard of borland, it’s the stafford road exit. they should have just said wanker’s corner though!

Native Born
Native Born

Just as confusing as when reporters call 99w near McMinnville going north/ south when really it goes east / west until the Hwy reaches Lowe`s & then makes a sharp turn making the road truly north/ south. All of 99w is really headed towards Portland & Sherwood & Newberg cities & so is really going east / west in direction. Thankfully we have lived here for 65 years & so are used to the conflicting & confusing at times directions!

