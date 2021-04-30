WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 205 were closed Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash near West Linn.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews, along with Oregon State Police and the West Linn Police Department, have responded to the crash on I-205 near the Borland exit. Life Flight also responded to the scene.
According to TVF&R, a box truck collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the freeway. The driver of the box truck had to be extricated.
Life Flight transported one person to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
I 205 update: Two vehicles are involved with this crash which is in between Johnson rd and Borland rd. One patient is being transported via @LifeFlightNtwrk to an area hospital.I205 southbound remains closed at this time. @ORStatePolice @WLPDNews and ODOT are assisting onscene. pic.twitter.com/Lj5oGTxacH— TVF&R (@TVFR) April 30, 2021
Both lanes of southbound I-205 were closed immediately after the crash.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said one lane reopened just after 8:30 a.m. The other lane was reopened at around 10:40 a.m.
TVF&R said ODOT crews helped clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.
(2) comments
ok, i had to use google to find that location. first off, i-205 is north south so it’s i-205 southbound (yes, it goes east west down there, but that’s the way it’s labeled) secondly, i’ve lived here for 30 years and had never heard of borland, it’s the stafford road exit. they should have just said wanker’s corner though!
Just as confusing as when reporters call 99w near McMinnville going north/ south when really it goes east / west until the Hwy reaches Lowe`s & then makes a sharp turn making the road truly north/ south. All of 99w is really headed towards Portland & Sherwood & Newberg cities & so is really going east / west in direction. Thankfully we have lived here for 65 years & so are used to the conflicting & confusing at times directions!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.