PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of southbound Interstate 205 are shutdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.
Portland police said officers responded to a report of a person breaking into a car in the southeast area.
When officer arrived to the scene, the suspect fled on foot and ran onto the pedestrian bridge over I-205, just south of Southeast Washington Street.
Police said the suspect stopped on the pedestrian bridge and is straddling the rail.
Southbound I-205 will be closed from Southeast Washington to Southeast Market while police attempt to work with the suspect.
Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
