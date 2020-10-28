PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Portland Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the single-vehicle crash occurred near the Rose Quarter.
Firefighters are on scene and are working to remove people who are trapped inside the vehicle. No word at this time how many people were injured.
Drivers should expect delays in both directions of I-5 or avoid the area is possible.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(1) comment
That an alleged major city like Portland's main interstate freeway is still just four lanes (2x2) through that section of the city..is just asinine. Think of the infrastructure that could have been done here, with the money that instead went to the farce of light rail. For one, perhaps we wouldn't still have that joke of a bridge between Jantzen Beach and Vancouver.
