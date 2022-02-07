PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The southbound span of the Interstate Bridge will be closed Saturday night for maintenance, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure will begin at 10:30 p.m. with the southbound lanes reopening by 7 a.m. on Sunday. The sidewalk on the southbound side will also be closed. The northbound lanes and sidewalk will not be affected by the closure.
ODOT said crews will work on cables and other maintenance projects during the closure. According to ODOT, the work is part of its effort to "preserve and maintain a safe transportation system."
The Interstate Bridge is jointly owned by Oregon and Washington. It is maintained and operated by ODOT.