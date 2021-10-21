Southeast Portland man held at gunpoint, hit by car while walking his dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland man is on the mend after he was held at gunpoint, nearly robbed of his dog and then hit by the suspects’ car.
Bob Wenberg was walking his dog Sunday morning near Southeast 79th and Tibbets when he heard a car coming and it brushed up against him.
"The window rolled down and this masked youth suddenly had a gun pointed at me he’s like give me your phone your wallet and your dog," he said. "I was in shock at first, my dog?"
Realizing he didn’t have his phone or wallet, he decided he and his dog Greta should make a run for it.
But as they tried to get away, the car hit him.
"That’s when I thought I’m dead, they’re gonna shoot me and they’re gonna go," Wenberg said. "When I was laying on the ground the only thing going through my mind was my wife is gonna be alone, she’s gonna lose me."
He said there must have been three or four young teenagers in the car. They drove off, Greta was unharmed, and with his broken leg, Wenberg crawled to neighbors houses to call 911. A homeless man helped him get someone to find his wife.
"I can’t believe we’ve gotten to this point." he said.
He said what scares him is people could be so brazen to do something like this in the middle of a neighborhood during the day.
He fears criminals are emboldened amid rising gun violence and a police force stretched too thin.
"Our city is supposed to take care of the citizens," Wenberg said.
Now he wants to make sure his neighbors are aware, in hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else.
Wenberg said officers told him they think what happened to him might be connected to other crimes in the area.
We asked police about this and they’re working to get us more information about any potential connection to other cases but we haven’t heard back from them just yet.