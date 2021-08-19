PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Southern California man pleaded guilty on Thursday for attempting to set fire to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland during a protest last year.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said 35-year-old Kevin Weier of Vista, Calif., waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of depredation of government property.
According to court documents, on July 13, 2020, Weier was present at a protest outside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. During the protest, Weier placed a burning piece of wood against the building.
On Aug. 10, 2021, Weier was charged by criminal information with one count of depredation of government property.
Depredation of government property is punishable by up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release.
Weier will be sentenced on Nov. 15, 2021.
