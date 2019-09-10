JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Josephine County has been designated a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, bringing the total number of HIDTAs in Oregon up to 12, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Tuesday announced it is adding 13 counties across 12 states to its HIDTA program.
Designation of these areas will help coordination among federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners focused on dismantling drug trafficking organizations, according to Grants Pass police.
The newly designated counties, with the names of the existing HIDTA they will be joining, include:
- Josephine County, Oregon (Oregon/Idaho HIDTA)
- Boyd County, Kentucky (Appalachia HIDTA)
- Anderson County, Tennessee (Appalachia HIDTA)
- Fayette County, West Virginia (Appalachia HIDTA)
- Floyd County, Georgia (Atlanta/Carolinas HIDTA)
- Allen County, Indiana (Indiana HIDTA)
- Gloucester County, New Jersey (Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA)
- Bucks County, Pennsylvania (Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA)
- Oswego County, New York (New York/New Jersey HIDTA)
- Olmsted County, Minnesota (North Central HIDTA)
- Louis County, Minnesota (North Central HIDTA)
- Warren County, Virginia (Washington/Baltimore HIDTA)
- Worcester County, Maryland (Washington/Baltimore HIDTA)
Other counties in Oregon designated as HIDTAs include Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Douglas, Deschutes, and Jackson counties.
Read more about HIDTAs on the United States Drug Enforcement Administration's website.
