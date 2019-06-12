DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a California man after they say they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine inside his car Tuesday night.
Robert Paul Muniain, 58, of Oakdale, California, was arrested following a traffic stop in southern Oregon just after 9 p.m.
Deputies observed evidence of delivery of controlled substances and asked for help from K9 officer JD, the Reedsport Police Department’s drug detection dog, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The dog indicated the presence of controlled substances inside the 2001 Audi.
Deputies found and seized 2.6 pounds of meth from inside the car.
Muniain was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
