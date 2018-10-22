CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon Saturday after authorities say he crashed through a fence, pointed a gun at deputies and attempted to fight with them.
Jacob Benjamin Hefner, 35, drove his blue Kia Sedona minivan off the road and into a ditch before crashing through a fence and into a residential property in the 9600 block of Blackwell Road, according to law enforcement.
Deputies responded to the rollover crash just after 4:30 p.m.
A witness told law enforcement Hefner was driving recklessly before the crash.
When a deputy arrived and tried to speak with Hefner, he ducked into the wrecked minivan and grabbed a revolver, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says Hefner at first refused to drop the weapon, but later complied and tried to fight deputies when they attempted to arrest him.
Deputies say the revolver Hefner grabbed was reported stolen out of Medford last month. They say Hefner was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Hefner was evaluated at a local medical center before he was lodged in jail, the sheriff’s office says.
He is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, driving while suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Hefner is also held on a no-bail detention warrant for a probation violation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
