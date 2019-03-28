JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement detained 14 people and destroyed thousands of marijuana plants following a two-month investigation into black market marijuana sales in southern Oregon.
The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team Wednesday served a search warrant at a warehouse in the 1300 block of Antelope Road, where they say they seized more than 6,000 marijuana plants weighing more than 2.75 tons.
Investigators say the grow was not licensed or legal. They estimate the street value of the marijuana at $7,800,000, which would be after the marijuana was fully processed.
Further investigation revealed the operation was being financed and managed by Saleh Shalomi, 56, of Beverly Hills, California, according to IMET.
Shalomi was on site during the search warrant and was arrested without incident. He is facing charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of marijuana, and money laundering.
The other subjects were identified and released, law enforcement says.
In addition to the illegal operation, Jackson County Code Enforcement and Fire District 3 noted several code and safety violations.
