DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man was arrested and is facing charges in connection with several sexual assaults and incident of harassment, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The investigation began after two women reported that 49-year-old James Bryce Carnes, of Elkton, inappropriately touched them numerous times during their high school years, deputies say.
The allegations took place from 2013 through 2016 at Carnes’ home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies Wednesday contacted Carnes at his home and arrested him. Carnes was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and is facing multiple counts of sex abuse in the third degree and multiple counts of harassment.
Elkton is located on the lower Umpqua River about 32 miles southwest of Cottage Grove.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
