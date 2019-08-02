ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man was arrested Friday for sex crimes involving a minor, including having sexual contact with her in exchange for gifts, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says
Kyle Andrew Humphrey, of Days Creek, is facing charges including rape I, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, sexual abuse II, purchasing sex with a minor, and online sexual corruption of a minor first degree, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies earlier this week received a report of potential sex crimes involving Humphrey. They say an investigation indicated that Humphrey had been soliciting nude photographs from the underage female and had been having sexual contact with her in exchange for gifts.
Humphrey was arrested Friday at his place of employment and admitted to having contact with two minor females, the sheriff’s office says
Humphrey was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Deputies say anyone with knowledge of Humphrey's conduct or who has had contact of this nature with Humphrey should call the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.
