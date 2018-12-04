DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was hurt while working on a piece of equipment at a logging site in southern Oregon on Tuesday and died, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have identified the man as 57-year-old Richard Allen Smith, of Tenmile.
First responders rushed to the scene off Kent Creek Road just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call requesting medical assistance.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death. No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
