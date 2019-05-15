EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison after court documents say police found a large quantity of drugs and a 9mm firearm on his person in 2016.
Christopher Michael Soares, 35, was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release Wednesday for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in Bend, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents, Bend police stopped Soares in June 2016 while he was driving a vehicle with two other occupants. When officers searched his person, they found 99 grams of meth, 56 grams of heroin and a 9mm firearm.
Soares was later arrested on three separate occasions in Jackson County for additional drug and firearm offenses, the court documents state.
In September 2016, Soares was charged by federal criminal complaint for the incident in June. He later pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, the attorney’s office says.
Facing state and federal charges, the parties, including state prosecutors in Jackson County, agreed to a global resolution to resolve all of Soares’ pending criminal cases, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
