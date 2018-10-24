EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after threatening his mom with a gun and exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Warren Alexander Rich, 33, arrived at his mother’s home in the 1500 block of Worthington Road around 4:15 p.m. and threatened her with a rifle.
The woman escaped, called 911 and told deputies her son was exhibiting suicidal and homicidal behavior. Deputies, including a SWAT team, responded and closed the area to traffic.
Law enforcement negotiated with Rich for close to 10 hours and, at some point, exchanged gun fire with him. No one was hurt, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement used other methods to encourage Rich to exit the home, but the efforts were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
SWAT members entered the home around 1 :30 a.m. and arrested Rich. He was transported to a local medical center for treatment of minor cuts that occurred prior to deputies entering the home.
Rich faces charges including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and a no-bail hold for parole violation. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Medford, Ashland and Eagle Point police were also on scene Tuesday.
Deputies involved in the standoff have been placed on administrative leave.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
