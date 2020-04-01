KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Starting on Wednesday, families in Kelso can grow their own produce at home with help from a local school.
Catlin Elementary is offering up seeds and pots of edible plants. They were meant for kids to learn how to grow in class, but with no students actually in school, the next best thing is to send them home to families who would like to use them.
On Wednesday, there were 25 ten to fifteen-gallon pots ready to go to their new homes, filled mostly with radishes, kale and five other lettuces, and some with snap peas. Families had a chance to take a pot home with them during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled lunch distribution.
“We have time and plants and soil and resources, so we're putting that together to hand these out and people have been really supportive,” Ian Thompson with Lower Columbia School Gardens said.
The pots were planted last week with COVID-19 in mind, officials say, so they haven’t been touched since.
