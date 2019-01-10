PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland-area schools are helping to teach their students about compassion by having them help peers in need.
Sparrow clubs provides financial and emotional support for young kids with medical needs through help from other students. The young kids being helped are called “Sparrows”.
Each participating school "adopts" a child and, through business-sponsored community service, raises money to help with expenses.
On Thursday, Reynolds High School hosted an assembly for their Sparrow, Joseph Smith.
Smith, 14, suffers from Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, the school says.
Smith and his mom say that all the support they are receiving is overwhelming.
“Everybody goes through something, and when we are choosing to show acts of kindness, and love and all that, it’s super powerful,” his mom said.
Last year, the schools raised more than $83,000 for local families with kids going through a medical crisis and completed over 14,000 hours of community service.
