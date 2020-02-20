PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Viking Pavilion had some special attendees on Thursday as the Portland State Vikings had a big win at the Big Sky Conference game with Montana State.
The Hoop Camp Foundation, a non-profit built on volunteers, is in its third decade of offering up life-changing experiences for people living with intellectual disabilities.
The foundation took the floor Thursday night during half time.
Hoop Camp Foundation Night @psuviksMBB tonight at 10:30 @fox12oregon #GoViks pic.twitter.com/D3vbVASnGy— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 21, 2020
“Hoop Camp makes me feel special and joyful, making lots of new friends,” Patrick Brown, a participant, said.
Camp participants were introduced in the starting five alongside Barret Peery’s Portland State men’s basketball team.
“This is a lifetime experience,” Nick Jackson, another participant, said. “I don’t think I will ever get a chance again. It was a fun experience and I got to say a shout-out to Steve Garrity. He is the one who set this up.”
Aloha High School graduate Steve Garrity helped drive the Unified Sports concept in the mid-1990s, combining people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same court.
“It’s a very big moment and I plan to show everybody what I got,” Brian Metcalf, another participant, said.
The non-profit hopes to serve the community through their foundation. Learn more about it on their website.
