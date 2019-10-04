PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland Public Schools teacher was honored Friday as Oregon’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Mercedes Muñoz has led Franklin High School’s special education efforts since 2014 and is on the school’s equity and professional development teams.
Muñoz was honored Friday in a surprise assembly in front of the schools’ entire student body and faculty, the school district says.
Muñoz was awarded 2020 Regional Teacher of the Year in May and receives a $5,000 cash award as the 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year. A matching $5,000 is also awarded to the school.
As the 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year, Muñoz will serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers, according to district officials.
The Oregon Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery.
