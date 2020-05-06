Special Olympics Oregon offers digital fitness programs to keep athletes active, engaged during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Special Olympics Oregon is discovering new ways to assist their athletes while organized sports remain on hold.
Extended isolation is difficult for many people, and it can feel even worse for those who rely on outside-the-home relationships for athletes and volunteers in Special Olympics.
“They are grappling with the loss of a program that for many of our athletes is their primary source of friendships and fulfillment and pride and purpose and activity and it’s devastating,” Britt Carlson Oase, SOOR chief executive office, said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a big shift in the restructuring of the organized Special Olympics Oregon as athletes are kept away from their fields and courts of play.
“Now we are in a time where sport is a way that you come together, and we can’t come together in those traditional ways,” Mark Hanken, SOOR operating officer, said.
SOOR Active has launched on their Facebook livestream and is offering digital fitness programs online to keep athletes involved, engaged, and active.
“Virtual is never going to take the place of in-person engagement,” Oase said. “We are sports people, so we love to be high-fiving and fist bumping and on the field of play, but when we can’t do that, being able to connect virtually is the best option.”
“One of the legacies from COVID-19 is that we will probably have a few more tools in the toolbox around our online resources. Health, wellness and fitness,” Hanken said.
Oase says they’re offering multiple different activities and games.
“We’ve got different programming, whether if it’s Zumba classes, yoga classes, dance parties, we have guest appearances from different folks where they come in and engage our athletes in activities they are doing,” Oase said.
Trying to maintain a human connection has been aided by a generous gift of $100,000 for each of the next three years from the Kuni Foundation.
“The long-term investment and commitment to our athletes is truly incredible for us,” Oase said.
The Kuni foundation is a non-profit with a committed focus on assisting the intellectually disabled. Their donation will help steer the program and its athletes towards success for the long-term and now.
“That’s a really important part of Special Olympics, it goes far beyond just big events,” Oase said. “This is really a thread that is woven though out the daily lives of our athletes so we have a responsibility to maintain that even when we can’t be doing in-person sports.”
For more information, head to https://soor.org/.
