BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – For the third year in a row, Special Olympics Oregon will not be holding state games.
According to the CEO, this is a short-term sacrifice for the sake of long-term financial stability.
About three years ago, Special Olympics Oregon found themselves millions of dollars in debt, and they’re still rebuilding from that.
“I first started playing basketball because it was the only basketball I could play because I couldn’t keep up with everyone else,” said athlete Landon Bate. He told FOX 12 about his experience since joining Special Olympics Oregon about seven years ago.
Since then, his athletic career has really taken off, and many other sports keep him busy too.
His favorite part of competing is no surprise: “I love winning gold, it’s fun.”
But one of those competitions he loves hasn’t been around in recent years.
Back in the fall of 2017, Special Olympics Oregon found itself in a financial crisis with $2.5 million of debt and no choice but to cancel a number of events, including the state games.
“The state games are an expensive endeavor and honestly spending beyond our means is part of the reason why we ended up in a financial downfall,” Special Olympics Oregon CEO Britt Oase said.
She took over in 2018 to rebuild.
Oase says the organization should be out of the hole next year. Meanwhile, she says the state games are a small part of the work they do year-round, and they want to act responsibly.
“Right now, we’re doing exactly what we can afford, and I think it’s more important to the athletes and their families that they have a mission that can serve them for decades to come versus instant gratification and trying to push things too fast where we end up right back where we started,” she said.
Jennifer Bate, Landon’s mom, said, “It’s a little bit of a bummer because we miss the experience. It’s always been kind of fun for us as a family, but I think that the reasoning behind it is solid and the regrowth is solid and we’re in real good hands now with the new staff and we’re really excited about all the progress they’ve been making.”
No word yet on when the games might return but Landon will be ready.
There are usually three statewide competitions each year, for fall, winter and summer season. None of those are happening.
But athletes are still competing at the local and regional level.
One of the Oregon athletes even recently competed at the international level in the 2020 X Games.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
