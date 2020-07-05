Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in crash on North Marine Drive

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say speed and alcohol likely played a part in a crash on North Marine Drive early Sunday.
The crash occurred just after midnight and involved two cars near North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road.
Police say a gray Infiniti traveling westbound on North Marine Drive collided with a red Honda that was making a U-turn in the intersection.
Witnesses told police the Infiniti was driving without its lights on and was going about 100 miles per hour.
When it struck the Honda, the Infiniti went airborne and flipped at least once before colliding with a tree, according to police.
Police say there were three people in the Honda and two people in the Infiniti. All were taken to the hospital and everyone is expected to survive.
Portland Fire & Rescue had to cut open the Infiniti to free the passenger from the car.
The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Police have not made any arrests but say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with video or information about the crash is asked to call Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
