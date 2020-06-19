Speed, alcohol believed to be involved in deadly rural Marion Co. crash

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies found a pickup driver dead after they say he drove over an embankment, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies on Thursday around 8 p.m. were dispatched to a report of a vehicle over an embankment in the 5200 block of Timber Trail Northeast.
Emergency crews on scene reported a white Ford Ranger approximately 100 feet down the embankment off the road. When first responders reached the driver, they determined he was dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver was identified as Pedro Valdez Moreno, 29, or Woodburn. There were no passengers in the pickup and no other vehicles involved in the crash, deputies said.
Law enforcement was on scene for several hours Thursday night. Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash, based on initial information from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Other agencies on scene Thursday included the Silverton Fire District and Woodburn Ambulance.
