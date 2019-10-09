PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some speed bumps along North Fessenden Street and North St. Louis Avenue were reinstalled Wednesday after a costly error and miscommunication between the Portland Bureau of Transportation and contract crews.
The reason for removal, PBOT says, all had to do with the design and requirements for emergency vehicles. The process to install and reinstall is costing taxpayers more than $73,000.
PBOT says the speed bumps were first installed in May. This was during a process when PBOT leaders and the Portland Fire Bureau were deciding on a new standard for speed bumps that accommodate emergency vehicles.
PBOT says the old standard was 12 inches wide for the wheel channels between the bumps. The new standard is 20 inches.
PBOT says there's a total of 18 speed bumps that are being installed along North Fessenden and St. Louis Avenue. Crews have removed 10 and a half of them that had the error.
Neighbors in the area like Nicole Chipman support the speed bumps, but she questions the miscommunication in the project.
"At night, even with the speed bumps you can hear people speeding over them, you can hear them bottoming out while they go over the bumps, so I mean, it's not that big of a deterrent but like, at least it's a bit of a deterrent," Chipman said. "Nobody likes to waste money, regardless of whose money it is, and so, I just kind of feel like people in charge should've been a little more cognizant about what was going on and maybe took a look at it a little more."
Crews on site said they were installing four speed bumps on Wednesday, so it could take several days before the project is complete in that neighborhood.
Somebody needs to be held accountable for this screwup! :(
Mismanagement.
the government working at it's best.
