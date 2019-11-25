MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Speed likely contributed to a deadly crash that blocked traffic Monday in Marion County, according to investigators.
The single-vehicle rollover crash involved a 2003 Volkswagen and occurred on Sunnyview Road east of Salem at approximately 11:30 a.m. near 63rd Avenue Northeast, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, the driver was headed west on Sunnyview Road and left the road while attempting to negotiate a curve.
The road was temporarily closed in both directions between 63rd Avenue and 82nd Avenue.
There were no other passengers or people involved in the crash, according to investigators. Deputies believe speed was a contributing factor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
It is getting very dangerous to drive in Oregon.
