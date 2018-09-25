PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The speed limit in a section of one of the city’s most crash-prone roads has been reduced.
Effective Tuesday, the speed limit was lowered from 40 to 35 miles per hour on a two-mile stretch of Northeast Marine Drive between Interstate 5 and Northeast 33rd Drive.
Workers with the Portland Bureau of Transportation changed out signs around 10 a.m. Orange flags to get drivers’ attention of the lower limit were also been placed around the new sign.
According to PBOT, the goal of the speed limit change, which had to be approved by the state, is to lower rates of crashes that often lead to injuries or deaths.
The agency says the stretch is also part of the city’s “high crash corridor”. A study revealed 140 crashes occurred on the section of road between 2012 and 2016. Six of the crashes left people with serious injuries.
SPEED LIMIT CHANGE: @PBOTinfo is lowering the speed limit on NE Marine Drive’s high crash corridor from 40 to 35 mph following state approval. There were 140 crashes here over a 4 year period, agency says. #PDX pic.twitter.com/wjYzTiPDNG— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 25, 2018
“A 5 mile per hour difference may not seem like much, but it makes a big difference in the severity of a crash – and potentially, the likelihood of a crash at all,” said PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera.
Rivera said the agency already has other changes planned along the dangerous road starting in early 2019, including the addition of rumble strips and buffered bike lanes.
In February, PBOT installed speed enforcement cameras on both the east and westbound lanes of NE Marine Drive.
Since the installation, more than 3,500 speeding tickets have been issued, the agency said. In addition, the number of drivers speeding per day has dropped by about 72 percent.
In light of the new, lowered speed limit going into effect, PBOT says the eastbound camera on NE Marine Drive will only issue warnings over the next two weeks. Citations will resume Oct. 10.
