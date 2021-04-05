PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some people have been trying to figure out how to spend their latest stimulus payment.
Michael Larlee, Financial Advisor with D.A. Davidson, has some suggestions.
"There are common ones, like paying down debt, saving for additional emergency funds, but I’ve seen a lot of surveys that have been showing that individuals are very interested in investing a big chunk or all of their stimulus and we think that’s a great idea," said Larlee.
Larlee said looking into a retirement account is a good start.
"Many people might not have access to a retirement plan through work, like a 401(k), 403(b) or other similar options, but most people can utilize a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA," he said.
So, why is a Roth IRA or traditional IRA beneficial?
“Not only are you investing the funds, which gives you the opportunity for long-term growth and bettering your financial situation, but you’re also doing it in a very tax-efficient manner, where those funds are going to grow tax-free and come out tax-free," he said.
Larlee said retirement accounts also teach people the important idea of getting rich slow, instead of fast.
"We will have another period where the market is down maybe 20, 30 percent or more, but if you have those funds in a retirement-type account, that really encourages you to remember, okay, it doesn’t necessarily matter," he said. "It’s not fun to go through those periods, but I’m going to think long-term about this money and know that it’s set aside for decades in the future.”
And with the tax due date moved to May, Larlee said now could be the time to start investing.
"If someone is getting their stimulus check, you still have the opportunity to contribute to a Roth IRA or traditional IRA for the previous tax year and we really encourage people to utilize last year’s tax bucket if you will, of what you can contribute, because then if you’re in a position where you can contribute for 2021, you’re not using up that allowable amount of funds as well," he said.
Of course, he said investing isn't the only way to spend the money. Larlee said it's a good idea to pay off any high-interest debt first.
"Anything over six percent interest or thereabouts is probably a good candidate of debt to pay off," he said. "The other thing to look at in terms of investing is adding to 529 savings accounts or if you have a financial goal, maybe setting aside those funds for that near-term goal.”
Larlee said it's always a good idea to talk with a tax advisor or financial professional to learn more about investing and potential tax issues that can come along with that. He said there are great resources online, too.
