PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Millions of Americans are receiving stimulus checks as part of the latest COVID-19 economic relief package.
The checks are $600 for individuals who qualify.
Like what many of us probably think, an economics professor FOX 12 spoke with said $600 is, first of all, better than nothing.
Portland State University professor Dr. Hiroyuki Ito says that helping people continue to pay their bills and having temporary income support is essential.
He told FOX 12 that the last stimulus package back in March, which included direct payments, worked very well supporting the economy.
And while $600 might not seem like that much, he says, economically-speaking, we also have to keep in mind the national debt, which involves some risk for the U.S.. Ito e says there’s a good chance more stimulus money will come again soon when Joe Biden is president.
FOX 12 asked Ito if Americans have to spend the $600 to help the economy.
“If they spend that can create a more direct impact on the economy but if they save that can also have some positive impact on the economy as well because if they save, then that means they can continue living their economic lives that is very important,” Ito said.
Ito said since many Americans have a lot of debt, saving is vital for tackling that, and some of that savings will ultimately go to paying for mortgages, credit cards, etc.
