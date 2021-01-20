Spike in COVID-19 cases as college students return to campus after break

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - College students across Oregon have been back on their college campuses for a couple weeks, and COVID-19 cases among students were trending up again.
The University of Oregon reported 27 new positive cases among students on Tuesday.
Oregon State University reported the most recent weekly case count at about double what weekly numbers looked like back in December.
Students living on campus in Corvallis have mixed reactions. While some think the university is doing everything it can to curb cases, others are leery about being in a dorm right now.
“We don’t believe that they’re extraordinarily higher than what was being seen before,” said Steve Clark, V.P. of University Relations at OSU.
According to data on OSU's website, 54 new cases were reported in the last week, which is up from 17 the week before.
Weekly case counts were in the 20s in December.
“A lot of people have already gone home, a lot of people are talking about not coming back for the spring, some people are already talking about leaving next week,” said OSU freshman Hannah Samson.
Samson says living in a dorm building with shared spaces has been a little nerve wracking.
“I've mostly been keeping to myself, but I never know where my neighbors are because we all share the same bathroom and everything so,” Samson said.
The schools do have rules regarding COVID-19. Masks must be worn everywhere on campus, groups are limited to six people, and the trace OSU program continues to monitor dorm wastewater samples for signs of COVID-19.
Clark said spikes in the virus were detected at one residence hall this week.
“We will respond immediately with surveillance testing of everyone living in that residence hall,” said Clark.
Other students like Eve Brau at OSU feel like the precautions have been enough.
“I think OSU has been doing a really good job of preventing it. They’re doing the best they can,” Brau said.
Brau says she has no plans to leave campus.
“We all don’t want to get COVID so everyone is doing their best to wear their masks everywhere, so I don’t feel threatened,” said Brau.
FOX 12 did reach out to the University of Oregon for this story, but as of Wednesday night, they had not responded.
