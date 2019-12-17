PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spirit Mountain Casino delivered a truckload of toys for the children at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
A semi, donated by TP Freight Lines of Portland, dropped off all the toys Monday.
It’s the 12th year Spirit Mountain has hosted a holiday toy drive, encouraging casino guests to bring new, unwrapped toys in exchange for free slot play during a four-week promotion.
On Monday, some of Santa’s helpers joined in on the fun, bringing joy to the young patients at Doernbecher.
Casino staff, along with members of the Spirit Mountain Board and Grand Ronde Tribal Council, handed out Christmas ornament kits to the children, along with Starbucks gift cards for their parents.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.