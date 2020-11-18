GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) – We want to clarify a story we ran Tuesday night and Wednesday morning about one local casino's operations during Oregon's two-week freeze.
The freeze started Wednesday, after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered bars and restaurants to close, retail businesses to lower capacity, and for people to limit social gatherings.
Fox 12 has learned Spirit Mountain Casino will be open during the freeze and through the Thanksgiving holiday week.
On Tuesday, FOX 12 reported that the Grand Ronde Tribal Government Offices were planning a regular shutdown for the holiday week. That’s the tribe which owns the casino.
Spirit Mountain Casino itself will remain open through next week with strict health and safety precautions in place.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.