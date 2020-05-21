GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) - The Spirit Mountain Casino and Lodge is scheduled to reopen on June 1 after being closed for more than two months.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde closed the casino on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the casino reopens, additional safety measures will be in place to protect guests and staff.
The temporary measures include:
- Reduced hours of operation to allow for additional deep cleaning:
- Sunday – Thursday 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
- Friday & Saturday 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
- Age Restrictions: No one under the age of 21 will be allowed on Spirit Mountain Casino or Lodge properties during the first phase of the reopening.
- Masks: Required at all table games and strongly encouraged for all guests. The Casino will have masks available for guests to wear if they do not have one.
- Thermal temperature scanning at entrances.
- Additional hand sanitizer and sanitizer wipe dispensers throughout the property.
During the closure, Tribal Council for the Grand Ronde Tribe supported casino staff by paying through 400 hours of paid time off.
