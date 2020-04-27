PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Centers For Disease Control is working on new guidelines for how businesses, restaurants, schools, and places of worship can eventually reopen.
According to the Associated Press, draft guidelines not released to the public yet include things like throwaway menus and disposable dishes at restaurants, schools having kids eat lunch in their classrooms with desks spaced six feet apart, and churches scheduling extra services to avoid large crowds. Those are just some of a list of examples, and those could change.
FOX 12 on Tuesday spoke with the senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel. He says they’re already thinking about what reopening could look like for them. Right now, temple leaders are conduction virtual services from home. He says they’re even doing bar-mitzvahs that way, and because it’s been easy for them go online, they’ll probably continue that for a while before transitioning back to in-person.
He says that when that transition does occur, it will likely be in phases, first with just the rabbi and other leaders broadcasting rom the synagogue instead of from home. Then, he says there will likely be a few people in attendance but socially distanced and wearing face coverings. The last phase would be larger groups but only when it’s safe to do so.
“It’s very important that we minimize any kind of risk to our community and that’s going to be the primary, we’re going to be focused on the health and safety of our own congregation, of our people, the clergy, the other people who work at the synagogue, and the entire community, we hold all of those equally,” Michael Cahana said.
Cahana says he and other spiritual leaders met with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday afternoon to talk about ideas and concerns. The governor has not provided a timeline for reopening yet. Brown has said reopening is contingent on COVID-19 factors like protective gear, testing capacity, contact tracing, and quarantines for new cases.
