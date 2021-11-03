Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office buys billboard in Times Square, misspells Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (KPTV) - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has stepped up its effort to recruit officers from cities perceived as anti-law enforcement, but the flashy new billboards in Times Square misspelled Washington state.
#SpokaneCounty Sheriff’s Office Makes Time Square Appearance. If you haven’t heard, we’re #Hiring!https://t.co/weU82asevm#LawEnforcement #Trooper #Deputy #Officer #NewYork #Washington #Idaho #Oregon #seattle #portland #Denver #Austin #California #SanDiego @OUTFRONTMEDIAUS pic.twitter.com/iqNNxkwtLE— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) November 3, 2021
The sheriff's office is offering $15,000 signing bonuses to new recruits and has been for months. The campaign has targeted officers in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Austin, and now New York City.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told FOX 12 in April that summer protests and anti-police sentiment has a lot of officers looking to leave their jurisdictions. In New York, 34 officers have been placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The billboards say Spokane County is looking for 40 new lateral officers.
"Those areas have shown over the summer that they didn't really value their law enforcement officers that well," Knezovich said in April.