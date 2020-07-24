Spontaneous combustion of grass clippings started fire that burned two homes, RV in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Investigators determined the spontaneous combustion of grass clippings started a fire that burned two homes and an RV in Hillsboro.
Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Northeast Baldwin Street at 11:50 a.m. Friday.
The first arriving crews saw a plume of black smoke and found an active fire burning between two homes and an RV.
The fire extended up the siding and partially into the attic of one home. A natural gas line also leaked in the area of the fire and ignited, but crews were able to quickly contain it.
Firefighters searched the area and determined five adults and four dogs were safely accounted for from the two homes.
A Hillsboro fire investigator determined the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of grass clippings.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue reminds people that when disposing of grass clippings, especially during hot weather, to place them in yard debris containers away from other combustible materials such as wood fences.
Additionally, try not to compress grass clipping when placing them in the containers. Instead, keep them loose to allow for heat and moisture to escape.
