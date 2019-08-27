Sports betting legal at Chinook Winds Casino Resort; state lottery soon to follow

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Gamblers are celebrating a new way to play on the Oregon coast.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City Tuesday announced the addition of sports betting to their gambling offerings. The move comes as the Oregon State Lottery plans to launch a new online feature that will take sports betting nationwide, but that won’t be up and running for several more weeks.
Anyone who wants to play at Chinook Winds can place bets on professional and college football, basketball, Olympics, baseball, tennis, or other sports.
Betting with Chinook Winds is only available at the casino. Former Dallas Cowboy Ed Jones placed the first bet at the casino Tuesday, putting his money on his former team.
The Oregon Lottery says it is weeks away from taking sports-betting statewide with its Scoreboard app feature. The feature will allow users to place bets on professional sports from their phones. Users must be at least 21 years old, and while they don’t have to be an Oregon resident, the do have to be in state, according to lottery officials.
“There are retailers who have sports betting near Washington and people who live in Washington like to be able to come over and play those games, so similar thing with Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard, just drive across the river, come across the border that’s in Ontario, sit down, and have a cold one with the buds and make some wagers,” Chuck Baumann with the Oregon Lottery said.
The Oregon Lottery expects its new app feature to bring in $300 million in its first year. It says most of the money will go to prizes, and five million is expected to transfer to the state.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.