A sports trainer contracted to work at Hockinson High School has been sentenced to nine months in jail for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Jason Meharry, 27, was arrested in March.
Investigators said Meharry was an employee of Proactive Physical Therapy and was contracted as a sports trainer at Hockinson High School in Brush Prairie.
Deputies said the victim was a student at the school.
After Meharry’s arrest, school administrators released a statement saying Meharry was immediately placed on leave when they learned of the allegations and they notified his employer.
Meharry pleaded guilty last month to the charge of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor. He was sentenced to nine months in jail Monday and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
