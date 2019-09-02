KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – The Sprague Little League team was honored Monday for their performance at the Little League World Series this year.
The team from the Salem area defeated the Idaho team from Coeur d’Alene in the Northwest Regional Championship in early August, competing later that month in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team came from behind to win 5-4 against Idaho but were later eliminated from the World Series after a loss to Louisiana.
Players wore the full World Series uniform Monday as they took the field at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and were honored by the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes for their performance.
The Sprague team also threw the first pitch as Salem-Keizer faced off against the Eugene Emeralds for their last regular season game.
The Sprague boys say their experience at the World Series was one they won’t soon forget.
“A chance that I don’t think we will ever get again, that experience was one that I believe every kid should get,” Avery Lohrman, a player, said.
Playoffs for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes begin Wednesday against Hillsboro.
