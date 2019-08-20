Sprague wins final consolation game in Little League World Series, will head back to Portland

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Sprague boys took on the team from Bologna, Italy in their final Little League World Series game this year, winning the game four to three.
The Sprague Little League team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to represent Oregon after defeating the Idaho team from Coeur d’Alene in the Northwest Regional Championship earlier this month. The game Tuesday morning was their final consolation game after losing to Louisiana Saturday night.
The Sprague boys got ahead early Tuesday when a wild pitch allowed Andrew Mhoon to steal home, making it one to nothing, Oregon.
Italy scored their first run at the top of the third, tying the game. Sprague grabbed the lead with Henry Mhoon driving a ground ball up the middle, scoring a runner. Gavin Price then hit a shot to left, scoring another run, and Mhoon stole home when the catcher missed the ball on a strikeout.
Italy added two more runs, but couldn’t take the lead back, and closer Carson McNally struck out the last batters.
The Sprague team will be back in Portland Sunday.
