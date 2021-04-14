Spring allergies ramping across the Northwest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’ve been dealing with itchy watery eyes, a few sniffles, welcome to allergy season in the Northwest. Doctors say with the sunny skies and warmer weather the pollen is flying and they are seeing more people looking for help.
In the midst of the pandemic doctors at Kaiser Permanente say many people worrying and wondering how to tell the difference between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19.
Doctors say allergies affect more than 50 million Americans each year, and it can be complicated to distinguish between symptoms of allergies, coronavirus or even a common cold, as many of the symptoms overlap. But there are several symptoms more closely associated with COVID-19 that you can watch for.
Right now many in the Northwest are dealing with tree pollen. Dr. Mark Chan, an Allergy and Immunology Specialist with Kaiser Permanente, says we are also seeing other types of allergens start to show up.
“We are also now starting up on the grass pollen season so, you are kind of getting a little of each right now and with the beautiful sunny weather we are having the pollen levels are really quite high,” Dr. Chan said.
When it comes to noting the difference between COVID-19 and allergies, Chan says symptoms do overlap, things like congestion, cough, shortness of breath. When it comes to COVID-19, Dr. Chan says to be on the lookout for things like fever, chills body aches and often intestinal issues. He also says seasonal allergy symptoms will ebb and flow with the weather.
“Where is with COVID, there certainly is much shorter time between contracting infection and you having this buildup of symptoms,” Dr. Chan said.
There also are measures you can take to help reduce your spring allergy symptoms, such as closing your windows, changing your clothes when you come in from outdoors. Doctors also say that wearing a mask will help prevent allergies and reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.