VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A big event in Vancouver has been canceled due to fear of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Spring Brewfest, which was set for April, will not happen this year.
Cody Gray is the organizer behind the event, which would have been held in Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver. He says it was a difficult decision, especially because it is a charity event that brings in about $7,500 every year for disabled veterans and other Clark County charities.
But the event is also expensive to put on, Gray says. For instance, the tents alone cost $1,800, and the sponsorships don’t cover all of the costs.
“It was not necessarily about the flu itself, it was more about everybody’s reaction to it and the unprecedented spread of it,” Gray said. “If just 500 people don’t show up because they’re afraid to go out in public, that’s $10,000 down.”
Gray’s decision has gotten more than 100 comments from supporters and critics on the Brewfest’s Facebook page. But he says this way, he knows the foundation will stay on solid financial footing so it can continue to help local charities going forward.
Now, Gray says he is getting an early start planning for the Summer Brewfest, which brings in about 6,000 people every year. That event is planned for Aug. 7 and 8 at Esther Short Park.
Gray posted to the event’s Facebook page that he hopes by then, the COVID-19 coronavirus will be a thing of the past and won’t impact public gatherings.
Vancouver Brewfest has raised $90,000 for Clark County charities since 2012.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
