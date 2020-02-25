Spring is here, Oregon plant experts say–but hold off on the tomatoes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The gorgeous, dry stretch of weather most of Oregon has been seeing lately is giving gardeners an itch.
Is spring really here?
Experts at Dennis' 7 Dees think it is, telling Fox 12 that the planting season is here about a month earlier than normal.
"Daffodils are blooming, tulips are getting ready," Brooke Chamberlain, an employee, said.
Spring is in the air! 🌱🌷😍 I know nurseries were packed over the weekend as people are excited to plant. Is it too early? Experts are telling me it depends on the plant- but there are lots of things you can get in the ground now. More details and tips tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HwLNOFWQq5— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) February 25, 2020
But Chamberlain said that doesn't mean you should plant your entire garden right now.
"There is still a risk of freeze in some areas," Chamberlain said. "Even with my house out in the Beaverton, Hillsboro area, I woke up to frost on the ground and 30s at night, and that's a little cold for some things."
Those chilly overnight lows are not going to be great for more delicate plants like petunias, leafy herbs like basil and oregano, and vegetables like tomatoes and peppers. That's why you should hold off on planting those for now, Chamberlain explained.
But experts say shrubs and hardy vegetables like asparagus, peas and rhubarb can go in the ground right now, among several other plants.
"We have fruit trees, we have roses, we have raspberries and blueberries, [and] they're ready to go in the ground as long as you do proper soil preparation from when you put them in with some fresh mulch, some compost," Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain said a good inch or two of mulch on top of the soil after planting can help keep root systems cozy in the early spring.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.