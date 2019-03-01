SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday in connection to an infant’s death at an apartment complex.
The Springfield Police Department says Louis Frank Pocza, 21, was responsible for watching the child at the time of his death.
The case stems from an incident that was reported to officers Feb. 7, according to the police department. Officers on that date responded to the complex and interviewed the infant’s mother and Pocza, who law enforcement says is not related to the victim.
On this date, detectives say they received further information that led to Pocza’s arrest.
Pocza is facing a charge of manslaughter in the first degree and will be lodged at the Lane County Jail.
Police say they are not releasing the infant’s cause of death right now.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call 541-726-3721.
