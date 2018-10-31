Springwater Corridor over ‘Salmon subway’ open ahead of schedule

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A portion of the Springwater Corridor Trail that was closed earlier this year is open again ahead of schedule.
The half-mile stretch was closed in July for a restoration project to bring salmon back to the area.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services Wednesday said crews have successfully replaced an old culvert under the trail with a new one ten times its size, creating a “salmon subway”.
The old culvert dated back to the 1920s, officials said. The new culvert is larger and provides a hiding place for young salmon.
Officials say it connects the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge to the Willamette River for the first time in 100 years and will also benefit other wildlife.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
