WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - State Route 14 is closed near Washougal after a semi-truck hauling plywood rolled over Wednesday morning.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said all lanes of the highway are closed at milepost 23. Those traveling eastbound are being stopped at milepost 19, and westbound traffic is being rerouted near Bridge of the Gods.
No word on if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.
Trooper Finn said the clean-up will be "lengthy."
Drivers should expect delays or take alternative routes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
