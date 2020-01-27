SR-4 will remain closed for an 'extended period of time' because of landslide

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 4, which was closed last week, will stay closed for an extended period of time because of a landslide.
Mud, full trees and debris was strewn across the SR-4 between Cathlamete and Grays River. The east/west route has been shut down.
Over the weekend, a WSDOT spokesperson said the slide continued to move, making it unsafe for crews to get in and begin cleaning it up.
The worry is more debris may come down with heavy rain expected Monday afternoon and into the next week.
In Rosburg, WA today talking with folks on the west side of the #SR4 slide. They are hardy people who can handle the weather but worry about an extended closure of SR4. WSDOT says SR4 will be closed for an "extended period of time." pic.twitter.com/mlqHjS9svu— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 28, 2020
WSDOT says crews are working to get a contractor to come in and begin to clean up once the hillside is stable. For now, they are in a waiting game.
In Rosburg, which is on the west side of the slide, they were feeling the impact of the closure the most. A normal 30-minute trip east to the doctor or pharmacy has turned into a several hour ordeal having to go to Astoria and take Highway 30 to Westport, then catch a ferry back across the Columbia River.
“It is a lot more than just an inconvenience, it is really hard on the community,” Jean Kelsey, of Rosburg, said.
She adds the closure is having an impact on local business west of the slide.
“There have been slides in the past, but it has been a while since there has been one this big,” Kelsey said.
Dana Hamp is one of those business owners feeling the closure. She owns a commercial cleaning business that serves Wahkiakum County. She says she has had to cancel some appointments because she can’t get to Cathlamete on the east side of the slide.
“I had to call my client again and tell them I can’t make it for the third time, and she says let’s not worry about it until February,” Hamp said.
Camp says she may drive and stay in Cathlamete, but the added cost of travel and hotel will have an impact on the businesses' bottom line.
Others people in the community say the slide is impacting kids getting to school and the post office being able to make deliveries. They are staying hopeful that the slide will be cleaned up soon, but also realize it could take some time for that happen.
The Wahkiakum County Emergency managers say the Ferry Oscar B is operating 24-hours a day across the Columbia.
