Rocks, debris closed State Route 14

Image Courtesy: WSDOT

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 14 near Horsethief Lake State Park has reopened in both directions after being closed Thursday evening. 

According to WSDOT, a blockage of rocks and debris was discovered around 6 p.m. at milepost 86.

WSDOT tweeted out pictures of the scene, showing what appeared to be a vehicle surrounded by rocks in the roadway.

The department said crews would work overnight to the clear debris and asked drivers to take alternate routes.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, WSDOT announced the roadway had reopened. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.