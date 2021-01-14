KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 14 near Horsethief Lake State Park has reopened in both directions after being closed Thursday evening.
According to WSDOT, a blockage of rocks and debris was discovered around 6 p.m. at milepost 86.
WSDOT tweeted out pictures of the scene, showing what appeared to be a vehicle surrounded by rocks in the roadway.
UPDATE: A debris slide has both directions of SR 14-CLOSED at MP 85.1/near Horsetheif Lake State Park. Crews are on scene & will be working overnight to clear the slide & reopen the highway. There's not ETA for reopening, travelers are advised to use an alternate route. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vVbNKGhv54— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 15, 2021
The department said crews would work overnight to the clear debris and asked drivers to take alternate routes.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, WSDOT announced the roadway had reopened.
